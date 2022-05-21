Google Maps allows you to travel back in time: so you can see how any place has evolved over the years

Street View was one of those Google Maps features that dazzled everyone who used it for the first time many years ago. And Google has been touring our streets with its cars for so many years that now we have a good history of everything that has been changing in the environment.

And yes, since 2014, which was when Google Maps changed the most for the user, the company allows you to go back in time. It’s not a very popular feature, but when you look at streets that didn’t exist a long time ago, using it is impressive.

How to travel to the past on Google Maps

To see previous moments of the same street, we will have to open Google Maps from the web. Despite the fact that most of the new features of the platform arrive before or exclusively to the mobile applications for iOS and Android, in this case, feature remains exclusive to desktop browser. Curious, but it is true that it is also the most comfortable place to explore the grandeur of the world.

Once on the web, we will only have to choose the street on which to drop our yellow Street View doll. In our case, we will choose a street in Dos Hermanas, Seville, which has undergone major transformations in recent years. The first thing that appears to us is this, the street in 2021.



This was the Avenida de las Universidades in 2021, as Google Maps shows by default when activating Street View.

To go to other moments of that same street, we will have to click on the upper left box, right where we see the red arrow:





Then, A drop-down will appear that will show us all the graphic records by year of that street. In this case, they go from 2008 to 2021, with six dates in total. In other streets, it can be more, or it can be less. To go to the year, we will have to move the little round button backwards or forwards, and then click on the thumbnail:



This is how we have chosen to see the Avenida de las Universidades in 2014.

And to compare this was the avenue in 2008when there were only building plans but nothing on the ground: