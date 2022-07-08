Google Maps and other services do not show the real size of the countries, and it has an explanation

We all have in mind the world map of our planet in our heads. The same one that we were taught to interpret in schools and that we continue to see in tools like Google Maps. The two-dimensional representation of the Earth that we know was conceived to facilitate the task of the world’s navigators and sailors. However, the reality is that this projection makes the countries appear somewhat distorted in size.

The Mercator projection, devised by Gerard Kremer and better known as Gerardus Mercator, was invented in 1569, and even today, It is the one on which the vast majority of maps around the world are based.. However, if we were to represent each of the countries that make up our planet in real proportion, the vast majority would be much smaller than they appear on maps.

A distorted representation of the world

The reason is quite simple. And as you all know, the earth is not flat (as much as there are people who try to say otherwise). It is a sphere, or more correctly said, an ellipsoid. This complicates things when it comes to representing its surface in 2D, which is why a series of solutions must be proposed to capture a coherent and proportionate representation.

That our planet is an ellipsoid made the task difficult for navigators of the time. Hence the Mercator projection arose, where meridians become straight lines, and therefore, the proportion in size of each country differs. In this way, the two-dimensional representation of our planet is a distorted embodiment of Earth.





The difference in sizes is even more noticeable in the northern hemisphere of our planet, since that is where we find more land. And it is that the further we go from the equator, the countries will appear much larger in their Mercator representation of what they really are.

The clearest example can be found in the nations of Greenland, Canada, or Russia, where their vast lands appear even larger in their Mercator projection. On the other hand, for the countries that are closer to the equator, their projection does not differ too much.

From Engaging-Data they provide us with a useful tool in which we can see the real size of each country represented in Mercator projection. In addition, if we pass the cursor over each country, they indicate the variation in size in percentage with respect to its Mercator projection. In this way, Spain, for example, is 23.7% smaller than it appears on the maps. Greenland, for its part, differs in size by 73.9%, being the clearest example.

Another very useful tool in this aspect, and the one we have talked about in Genbeta is ‘The True Size of’, being able to compare the real sizes between countries around the globe.

Even so, world maps are still dominated by the Mercator projection, and this is especially noticeable in the way we see maps today: services such as Google Maps, Bing Maps, MapQuest or OpenStreetMaps make use of a slight variant of this projection called Web Mercator which is the most practical to be able to “navigate” around the world.

After so much time with this representation, it looks like we will be using it for a long time.