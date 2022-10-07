Google Maps fails so much that they are putting up street signs that contradict their indications

Google Maps is very useful on a day-to-day basis, but it does make some mistakes. A few days ago we published the story of our colleague who almost ruled out living in a rental apartment due to a Google Maps error. Now we know that there are people who install posters warning of errors of the most famous map application to prevent other people from having the same problems they have had. Or so that they do not enter certain dead end streets where they live.

GOOGLE MAPS IS WRONG !! New passion discovered this morning via @textfiles : the signs installed to explain that Google Maps is wrong and that it is not the right road pic.twitter.com/dOXzSHmkz3 — Jules Grandin (@JulesGrandin) September 30, 2022

In the posters that have been shared on social networks, we can see that some have been installed by street residents who are tired of seeing people planted in front of their houses and gardens, thinking they are somewhere else; either business owners who know their customers they end up in the wrong places…

Keep in mind that many of these posters are in the United States. And it is that Google sends travelers to private roads and many people in the United States takes private property very seriouslywhile Google does not fix these errors.

Google

IS WRONG !! pic.twitter.com/Sm5hRpIjKY — Jules Grandin (@JulesGrandin) September 30, 2022

But this is not just happening in the United States. The cover photo the tLet’s eat in Sorrento, in the south of Italy.

‘Sgroogled.com’: when MICROSOFT launched ANTI-GOOGLE ads

Google changes not working

Among the responses to this Twitter thread, a user shows the interface of the function that exists to edit Google Maps.

However, another user says that “I have already made those requests. Not far from where I live, Google confuses an athletics stadium with a highway. But nothing has changed since i reported it several months ago”.