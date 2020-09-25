Google Maps now has COVID layer to help keep you safe

Sadly, except you a part of an indigenous tribe that lives on a distant island with no contact with the surface world, which is sounding increasingly like one of the best ways to dwell because the months go by, you’ll concentrate on the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the globe and disrupted 2020 for us all.

Nicely because the infections are as soon as once more on the rise in sure international locations, together with right here within the UK, it’s changing into extra necessary than ever to know the place the upper fee of infections are and, thanks to Google Maps, you can now uncover the high-risk locations with ease.

But when you are questioning how to use it, right here’s all you want to know.

How to view COVID case charges on Google Maps

Open up Google maps and navigate the placement that you need to discover out extra about. As soon as you’re there, click on the layers button (usually beneath the profile image if you are signed in) and whereas you will see the same old, (satellite tv for pc, terrain and many others) there will likely be a brand new choice known as ‘COVID-19 data’.

As soon as you’ve completed that, the data will seem and it will likely be color coded- the darker the color, the extra instances within the space. Whereas it seems that the replace continues to be within the strategy of being rolled out, the plan is for it to cowl 220 international locations.

Talking in regards to the improvement, Sujoy Banerjee, the product supervisor mentioned “Whereas getting round is extra sophisticated lately, our hope is that these Google Maps options will help you get the place you want to be as safely and effectively as attainable”

How correct is the COVID Google Maps replace?

It’s value mentioning that you ought to err on the aspect of warning as whereas the data will likely be an excellent information, it’s only a information. The stats will likely be gathered from locations equivalent to Johns Hopkins College, the New York Occasions, and Wikipedia and whereas the case quantity accuracy will seemingly be shut, they shouldn’t be taken as truth and we might all the time advise trying into it extra earlier than going forward with any journey plans.

As all of us get used to the brand new regular with no concept when issues will return to how they have been pre-pandemic, it’s good to see the large firms doing their half to try to keep us all safe.

For extra information, go to our expertise part.