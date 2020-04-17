General News

Google Meet gets Gmail integration, will soon display up to 16 video call participants

April 17, 2020
1 Min Read




four minutes in the past
Tech Information

Depart a remark

Google Meet logo

Google will let trade and education clients on Gmail without delay take calls on its video conferencing instrument Meet, together with totally different choices throughout the coming months.Study Additional



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment