Google Meet gets Gmail integration, will soon display up to 16 video call participants

Google will let trade and education clients on Gmail without delay take calls on its video conferencing instrument Meet, together with totally different choices throughout the coming months.Study Additional
four minutes in the past
Tech Information
Depart a remark
Google will let trade and education clients on Gmail without delay take calls on its video conferencing instrument Meet, together with totally different choices throughout the coming months.Study Additional
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment