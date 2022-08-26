Google Meet is no longer free for everyone again: this is how the limits remain to use the tool

Since the beginning of the confinement in 2020, Google has not yet clarified what it wants to do with Meet. For two years it has maintained the Premium version of Google Meet for all users, although a little over a year ago it warned that things were going to change. Nevertheless, extended the time again that we could enjoy all the benefits of Meet for free.

Now it seems that it will be the definitive one. And it is that as of August 31, video calls in Google Meet will have a limit. Whether you make group calls or make them with another person, Google Meet will have a time limit in its free version. Those who want to extend this limit will have to go through the Google One plans.

Google Meet will go back to how it was before the pandemic

As of August 31, those who use Google Meet to hold group meetings, that is, for a total of 3 or more members, will have a limit of one hour per call. This was the same restriction that was applied in the past, and that for reasons of the pandemic was temporarily eliminated.

When 55 minutes have passed, all participants will receive a notification that the call is about to end. This does not mean that you cannot start a new call after that time has expired.but after 60 minutes all users will be disconnected and the link will stop working.

For meetings of two people, the limit will be much more extended. And we can do calls up to 24 hours without interruptions.

The company has notified its users through an email, where in addition to confirming that they will apply the restrictions again, they have also reminded that those who need to hold long-term meetings have the Google One Premium plan. These plans Not only do they extend the time of group meetings in Meet to 24 hours, but they also offer up to 2TB of storage for Drive, Photos or Gmail, VPN for Android and iOS, and a few other improvements.

Google Meet is the only video calling service that the company seems to want to keep, especially after the hack to Google Duo and Hangouts. In addition, they recently improved the background and blur effects in video calls through cloud processing.