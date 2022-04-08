Google Meet will now kick us out of the call if we spend five minutes alone

Google Meet is one of the most used applications for meetings and video calls. Its immediacy and ease of use make this service one of the most recommended when it comes to organizing an event, class or quick meeting. Changes to the tool will be coming soonone of them being our expulsion from the call if we are the only ones left in the meeting for five minutes.

Google has announced all its changes from a new entry on its official blog. These new features will affect all users using the platform starting next week.

Google Meet will kick us out if we have been left alone on the call





Sometimes it’s a bit embarrassing when we’re in a meeting and we find ourselves completely alone. That is why Google has implemented a new function so that this does not happen in case we have left Meet open without anyone else. And it is that now, when we spend five minutes with no one else on the other side, a message will appear asking if we are still there. Here we have two options: end the call or continue waiting. In the notification there will be a two-minute counter that, if we have not chosen an option, will automatically kick us out of the call.

This function intends to protect us in situations in which the signal from our microphone and camera is being shared unintentionally, leaving the call open by mistake. The option will be activated by default, but we can also disable it from the settings panel.

Host options are now in a more accessible place





Another of Google Meet’s additions has to do with the additional control options that all the hosts of the call have. These options could be found in multiple locations in the interface, and to offer a somewhat more intuitive experience, Google has collected all host settings in one place, located just at the bottom right of the interface. To access the options, simply press the shield and padlock icon.

Both functions will come to Google Meet progressively, starting from April 11 for those adhering to the rapid release of Google Workspace apps and April 18 for scheduled release. Features may take up to 15 days to appear after launch.