Google News returns to Spain: the famous news aggregator returns after eight years closed and safe from the threat of a canon

It’s been nearly 20 years since Google News was first launched, as a way to process the ever-increasing flow of information online. In Spain it closed in 2014because of a political decision… and now, almost 8 years later, Google announces the return of this service to our countrythanks to another political decision:

“[Esto se debe] to an updated copyright law that allows Spanish media outlets, large and small, to make their own decisions about how their content can be discovered and monetized”.

Google now recalls that studies have shown that news consumption in Spain fell after its closure in 2014, and that this led to a 10% reduction in traffic to Spanish publishers’ websites, with smaller publishers suffering the greatest impact.

Why have we been so long without Google News in Spain?

Seven and a half years ago, in December 2014, Google surprised us with the announcement of the closure in Spain of its news aggregation service Google News. Such a decision was nothing but the ultimate consequence of a process that began when the editors of the big media outlets began to pressure the Government to impose a fee on news aggregators, with the aim that they would have to pay for linking them.

Once the government relented and approved what is known as the ‘AEDE canon’, Google decided that the best option for the company was to close its aggregator (thus sinking, incidentally, the collection expectations of the Spanish media groups).

When the river sounds…

However, a year ago, information began to emerge that claimed that the search engine company was beginning to negotiate agreements with publishing companies to make it possible for the Google News service to be resumed in our country seven years later.

Now, the statement of the return of Google News confirms that the company intends to “work with publishers in search of agreements” aimed at also launching — “as soon as possible” — the Google News Showcase project, which will pay publishers to generate content specifically for Google News and Discover.

But what changed?

The European Parliament, in March 2019, stated that the draft of the Copyright directive in the digital environment which would finally be approved weeks later, was intended to

“force the internet giants (such as YouTube) and thenews aggregators (such as Google News) to pay content creators (artists, musicians, actors, media outlets and their journalists) what they owe.

At that time, only 3 years ago, it seemed more likely that Google News would end up closing throughout the EU than that we would see it return to Spain. But with the launch of the guide for the transposition of the directive into national regulations, two years later, and thanks to the changes introduced in the ‘Uribes Law’, the tables have turned.

And it has been a small legislative detail, in fact, that has changed everything: the deletion of the term ‘unwaivable’ of the infamous article 15 that justified the creation of the Canon AEDE has given rise to Google now being able to reach individual agreements with each association and/or media group.

What will Google News offer us?

This service will consist of its own website and a mobile app (“soon available on Android and iOS”), and will offer users access to ‘reliable’ sources of information of all kinds: from the big global publications to the local level, through specialized means.

Given that their task will consist of “identifying and organizing the links to stories from a wide range” of media, and indicating which of those stories have been “verified by independent organizations”, they intend to turn the platform into “a key tool in the fight against misinformation”.

In their statement, they return to send a message to the same news publishers that caused the first closure of Google News: