Google Outage: YouTube, Gmail and Other Services Go Down Worldwide

UPDATED: A number of Google companies — together with YouTube and Gmail — had been unavailable for customers throughout the globe Monday for about an hour attributable to what seemed to be widespread technical issues.

Additionally affected by the problems had been Google Drive, Google Docs, Adwords and Adsense, Google Dwelling, Nest and Google’s Chromecast companies. Consumer studies of issues accessing the companies spanned North America, Europe, India, South Africa, Central and South America and Australia.

“We’re conscious that lots of you might be having points accessing YouTube proper now — our workforce is conscious and wanting into it,” the YouTube account on Twitter posted at 7:09 a.m. ET. “We’ll replace you right here as quickly as now we have extra information.”

Just a little over an hour later, YouTube stated in a tweet, “We’re again up and working! It is best to have the ability to entry YouTube once more and take pleasure in movies as regular.” It’s presently unclear what brought on the issues for YouTube and different Google companies.

On Dec. 14, issues reported by YouTube customers spiked simply earlier than 7 a.m. ET, in accordance with DownDetector.com. Inside an hour, these tapered off because the video platform started restoring service. About 80% of the problems reported by Gmail customers had been associated to logging in, per DownDetector.

Monday’s Google service interruptions come after YouTube skilled issues on Nov. 11 in taking part in movies for about two hours in a number of areas worldwide. Such extended outages for main web platforms have been uncommon. Given Google’s large attain — with billions of customers all over the world — any availability points the corporate encounters have an enormous and rapid affect.