Google Password Checkup, the definitive tool to find out if your password has been leaked or is insecure in Chrome

Day to day there are many data leaks that occur on the network on the main platforms of the world. This makes it necessary to create a secure password and one that is not the same for all platforms. In order to keep up with all these leaks, Google added a tool in Chrome to be able to know if your access information to a service has been compromised to apply changes.

The tool is called Google Password Checkup and it is accessible to any type of user who may be interested in it. The really important thing is heed any advice you can offer and change passwords on those corrupted services.

Access Google Password Analyzer

This option is enabled in the Google Account settings, so you simply have to access the Google password manager. In this you will quickly see both the websites and applications that are stored in your own account. This is really important, since a trace can be made, and the subsequent changeboth in the passwords you use in your applications Android and also in the browser.





Once you have accessed this area of ​​your Google account, you will see a message at the top detailing that some passwords have been compromised. Although it may also turn out that everything is correct and your information has not ended up leaking on any hacking platform.

In the event that you have to make a review, you will have to click on Go to Password check. A new window will be displayed with information about the process to be carried out, detailing that it will be possible to check the security level and check if you have used the same access credential again in other services. Once done, click on check passwords. To do this you must enter your password to be able to check.

At the moment, all passwords you have stored will be reviewed. You will be able to see three different situations, depending on the status of your credential. It is summarized in the following points:

compromised passwords : all this information would have been released through a security hole in the different websites. The change must be made immediately to prevent someone other than you from entering your account.

unique passwords : in this case, it will be verified if there is a coincidence between several services that have the same credential. In this case, it is important to make the change, because if someone discovers one of the passwords that you use in several accounts, they will be able to access all of them in a simple way, since email is also commonly shared.

weak passwords: As we have mentioned before, it is important to be able to design completely secure passwords with numbers, capital letters and also special symbols. The tool allows you to know if any of these credentials does not meet the security standards, recommending you to make the corresponding changes in this case.





It is for all this that this tool is really important for any user, and You should use it from time to time. In today’s times, where any hacker is looking for any security hole to steal personal accounts, all precaution is little.