Google paying Apple $15 billion to make sure it’s on iOS by default is yet another proof of how much our data is worth.

Despite being great rivals since the launch of Android, Apple and Google continue to have an important relationship, which it is explained with the place that the browser occupies in Safaripre-installed browser on iOS and macOS, and in general throughout the system, with Siri searches included.

What explains why, being enemy companies, Google continues to be the default search engine for all Apple devices is the money. Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi recently estimated that Google paid Apple $15 billion this year, and may pay as much as $20 billion this year. Sacconaghi states that these high figures They are due to ensuring that Microsoft does not end up paying more to make Bing the default search engine on the iPhone..

These agreements between Apple and Google they are not recent at all. As The New York Times reported in this report, it all started in 2005 with the first versions of Safari for macOS. In 2010, the information that there was is that Google paid 100 million annually.

For 2016, we already counted that those from Mountain View paid those from Cupertino 1,000 million dollars to maintain their position in the search bar in 2014. And this same year, Benedict Evans, a well-known analyst, mentioned that Apple had entered hands $10 billion of “pure margin” from Google in 2020. These numbers have also been backed up in major lawsuits.

The figure may be normal considering the ones that both companies usually manage, but putting it in perspective, it is enormous. For example Evans mentioned that the App Store, one of its best businesses, made Apple enter 15,000 million dollars last year, only 5,000 more than Google. He also aimed to compare that figure with that of Netflix’s total business in a good year for the great of stremaing, 25,000 million dollars.

The agreement goes from 100 million in 2010 to 15,000 million estimated for 2021

If Sacconaghi speaks of approaching in this 2022 20,000 million, the deal is about as close to a gold mine as they can get in Cupertino. It should be remembered that between Google and Mozilla there is a similar agreement for the search engine to be the default in Firefox, but the estimated figures are 400-450 million dollars per year. That is, 33 times less than what is said to have been received by Apple in 2021.

The closest we’ve come to knowing why the numbers are so high was in the Oracle vs. Google lawsuit. One of Oracle’s lawyers indicated that Apple and Google had a 34/66% split of the deal’s revenue for 2014, as collected by Bloomberg. The problem is that it was not explained who kept each percentage and what was measured in income, and the figure disappeared from the trial papers at the request of Apple and Google. In any case, if it were approximate and it were maintained today, it would mean that today the advertising performance that occurs on Apple devices is 15 times higher than in 2014.

The value of data

How much is your data worth? So much that Google is paying Apple $15 billion to be the default search engine in the iPhone and other Apple devices. Google is paying $10/year per device, to get you to use a ‘free’ search engine. — @mikko (@mikko) August 26, 2021

When he heard the $15 billion estimate, Mikko Hypponen, an IT security expert at F-Secure, wondered how much our data was worth. “So much so that Google pays Apple 15 billion to be the default search engine on the iPhone and other devices., answered. She then made an account to find out how much money Google pays per device. $10 is his answer, though it’s weird. Apple recently revealed that there were 1 billion iPhones in use, and 1.65 billion Apple devices in total. The $10 per device bill comes out if you divide by 1.5 billion, but that’s not the point either.

The important thing is to see how much Google values ​​securing search, browsing, behavioral and usage data from 1.65 billion devices, which incredibly helps improve your advertising business by providing information to advertisers, as well as the performance obtained in them through the ads you show in the search engine and on the web. Inside and outside the Apple ecosystem, it is from that game that 80% of Alphabet’s income comes from.



If Google didn’t pay and wasn’t the default search engine on the iPhone, which is also a top-selling device in several of the most profitable advertising markets, the normal thing would be for the user to look for the option to try to put his browser by default, as can now be done with alternatives like Yahoo, Bing, Ecosia and DuckDuckGo. And it is that it is necessary to remember that the most popular search in Bing, according to Ahrefs, is “Google”.

By paying such large amounts, Google ensures that it continues to earn what it earns, which could be less if another replaced it by default, even if it followed an adjustment to choose it again as a search engine

Despite the fact that many users would choose you manually, Google pays those huge amounts of money to maintain the income it obtains directly from advertising and for the data that makes it improve, but also for ensuring that users do not have to dive between settings to choose it, for not disappearing as an option to choose from the list or perhaps for fear of elevating Bingthat if it became the default search engine between so many devices, it could experience a turning point.

If from 100 million in 2010 it has gone to 10,000 in 2020 and 15,000 in 2021, it is because a company like Google earns much more in various ways. Meanwhile, Apple, a champion of privacy (although the discourse is beginning to water down) and a rival to Facebook and Google in this regard, It continues to accept that money despite the fact that due to public principles and financial position it does not need it. If we take the 10,000 million that Evans estimated and that are in line with what has been published in recent years, we obtain that Apple obtains about a fifth of its growing services business from Google.