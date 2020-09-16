Google Pixel 4a unveiled – price and how to pre-order

Google has introduced that the Pixel 4a, a finances version of the favored smartphone collection, is now out there to pre-order.

The long-awaited cellular was first introduced in August and had been delayed by a number of months due to the coronavirus, however will lastly be hitting UK cabinets on Thursday 1st October.

The cellphone comes with 128GB of storage, a 12.2MP rear digital camera, and an 8MP selfie digital camera. Different key options embody a 5.8inch Full HD+ display, 6GB of RAM, and an improved 24-hour battery.

The Google Pixel 4a price is a powerful £349 if purchased outright, changing into one of many newest smartphones to supply a number of high-end options on a finances price just like the iPhone SE and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

Google has additionally confirmed {that a} 5G version of the Pixel 4a shall be arriving later this 12 months, in addition to the extra premium Google Pixel 5.

Google Pixel 4a pre-order

The Google Pixel 4a is now out there to pre-order outright or on a month-to-month contract by way of all the key cellular networks – and some include bundles:

EE

Vodafone

iD Cellular

Three

O2

Mobiles.co.uk

Purchase outright

