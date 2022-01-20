Google Play Games for Windows is already in beta: it can be played on Windows 10 and 11 without the need for the Android subsystem

Google Play Games for Windows has just started its beta, the Android gaming app for PC is available from today in only three territories: South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan, but it will be expanded to other places throughout 2022 so we could be testing it soon.

An interesting part of this news is that on the official website of the Google Play Games beta they list Windows 10 (version 2004) as the minimum requirement to run the application, which means that it would be independent of the Windows Subsystem for Android that only Windows 11 will have.

Soon we will be able to play Android games on Windows with keyboard and mouse

Google Play Games is simply an application for PC that will allow download and play Android mobile games on any Windows 10 or 11 computer, with keyboard and mouse, with device synchronization, and with support for Google Play Points.

One of the biggest advantages of this would also be the “continuity”, as the service basically allows you to start playing on mobile, continue on PC, go back to mobile, switch to tablet, etc. Forever with the game where you left off on the last device.

Google Play Games would also come to macOS later

At the moment the minimum requirements beyond the version of Windows, include a solid state drive (SSD), that is, you will not be able to play Google Play Games if your computer uses a hard drive.

You’ll need a “gaming-grade” graphics card, but they don’t specify models or minimum power. A processor with at least 8 cores, 8 GB of RAM, 20 GB of available storage space, a Windows administrator account, and active hardware virtualization.