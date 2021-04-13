Google Play Movies & TV App Is Getting Dropped From Roku, Smart TVs

Google is killing off the Google Play Movies & TV app, which lets customers buy and hire movies and collection, from Roku gadgets and sensible TVs.

As of June 15, 2021, the Google Play Movies & TV app will now not be accessible on the Roku gamers or TVs or Samsung, LG and Vizio sensible TVs. For these platforms, “The YouTube app can be your new dwelling for motion pictures and exhibits,” Google says in a discover on its web site. The change was introduced final month however was solely lately noticed by 9to5Google.

The transfer is an effort by Google to streamline its leisure apps — and to advertise Google TV, its lately launched leisure interface that mixes streaming companies, reside TV, motion pictures, TV exhibits and different apps, as its main connected-TV touchpoint. Google TV is on the market on the most recent Chromecast and the interface is coming to pick out Android TV fashions together with from Sony and TCL.

Content material that has been bought through Google Play Movies & TV can be accessible on YouTube. As well as, customers can apply Google Play credit YouTube purchases. Watchlists that customers have created in Google Play Movies & TV won’t accessible on YouTube, however they’ll arrange new playlists to copy them.

The Google Play Movies & TV app will proceed to be accessible on Android and iOS cell gadgets and on Android TV. You can even watch eligible titles bought by means of Google Play Movies & TV on the Movies Anyplace app on sensible TVs within the U.S.

Google famous that the YouTube app is on the market on gadgets that at the moment help the Google Play Movies & TV app. Nonetheless, in line with the corporate, content material won’t be viewable on LG NetCast and LG SimpleSmart gadgets.

(Pictured above: Google Play Movies & TV app on Roku)