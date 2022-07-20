Google Play will allow alternative payments in Europe: greater freedom for developers and users

Last March Google announced to take the step towards alternative payment systems in Google Play. This allows the user to decide how to pay for downloaded applications through this store, if with the Google Play system, or the one proposed by the app developers. To do this, it began this new path together with Spotify through its first tests.

Now it is announced that the play will also reach Europe, so soon we will have new additional payment options to those of Google Play. This not only benefits the user with new options, but also the developers, since they will not be forced to use the Google Play system and the commissions that this entails.

After being applied in South Korea, the change now comes to Europe and with immediate effect

The news has been given by Google through a new entry on its official blog. In it they assure that they are aware of the approval of the Digital Markets Law (DMA), which requires both Google and other companies to modify their payment model for users belonging to the “European Economic Area”.





Although this European law does not come into force for another year, from Google confirm that the changes will be made immediately. In this way, developers of applications, other than games, will be able to offer an alternative payment system when they go to make digital purchases. Currently the system refers to the Google payment system, although the ban has already been opened for developers to modify their payment system.

After being forced by South Korea to accept alternative payment methods, a nation in which this change is already applied, the modification now extends to more territories. There, the system is described as “User Choice Billing”. Is about a simple screen in which the user can choose between the available payment systems to download the app.

Google charged developers a 30% commission on each purchase when using the company’s payment system. However, last year the company reduced its commission to 15%, as a result of the confrontation between Epic Games and Apple after the withdrawal of Fortnite from its application store. Now, if the developers apply an alternative payment system, the vast majority will pay a commission of 12% or lessreducing the rate by 3%.

Although the change that was already applied in South Korea is already taking place in Europe, this is not the case for the rest of the territories. The change is being applied according to the regulation of each region, and everything indicates that we will still have to wait a while for more companies apart from Google to opt for this strategy.