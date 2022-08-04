Google presents Interview WarmUp, a free artificial intelligence to train your responses to job interviews

If you are one of those people who tend to get nervous in job interviews for not knowing how to handle them, and you wish you could ‘train‘ to tackle one, you’re in luck: Google has launched an innovative artificial intelligence for precisely that purpose. Your name? Google Interview WarmUp.

Originally, Interview WarmUp was developed to be used by students of Google’s online learning program, the Google Career Certificate, with the aim that —after obtaining said certificate— could have a way to practice job interviews on the topics studied.

Steps to follow using Interview WarmUp

Now, however, any user can access this service: once you choose one of the various job areas you would like to apply for (project management, data analysis, e-commerce, IT support, project management or UX design), this artificial intelligence will subject you to a mock job interview, usually consisting of five random questions.

“Feel comfortable answering questions from industry experts. You just have to speak and your answers are transcribed in real time,” explains the platform’s website. Next, you will get information and recommendations about your answers…

…which you can edit later, by dictation or in writinghow many times you consider necessary, and after that you will receive a new assessment.

This is not an ‘exam’but that the system helps us to identify the appreciable patterns in our answers (such as, for example, the use of fillers):

“There are no ratings, just information about what you’ve said. Check what employment-related terms you used, the most used words, and the talking points you covered.”

Once that’s done, the system encourages us to ‘keep improving’ use what we have learned by practicing with successive rounds of answers: “Keep building your confidence in a judgment-free zone.”

According to Google, Interview WarmUp does not record or save any information about our answers to the exercisebut while the session is open, it does allow us to save the transcribed text of our responses so that we can review them later.

Remember, yes, that for the moment Google Interview WarmUp it is only enabled to assess answers in English. Although taking into account the type of jobs for which it seeks to prepare us, and that interviews in other languages ​​are those in which we tend to fail the most, it will be a tool very useful for users with a bilingual profile.