Google presents the new versions of Android Studio and the Flutter framework, which lands on Linux and macOS

The Google I/O event has come this year with several novelties under the arm, especially in terms of applying artificial intelligence to the company’s products (analysis of videos and documents, personalized search for objects, immersive view on Google Maps…). But, as a good event dedicated to programmers, Google also had news regarding software development. Between them, the new versions of your Android Studio IDE and your Flutter framework.

Flutter 3.0: Now Available for Six Platforms

Thus, Tim Sneath, product manager responsible for the development of Flutter and Dart, announced the release of version 3.0 of Flutterwhich he billed as “the culmination of our journey toward developing cross-platform user interfaces for phones, desktops, and the web.”

And if the 2.x versions of Flutter have been the ones that have allowed Flutter to go beyond smartphones (Android and iOS) and offer support for web and Windows, the great novelty of 3.0 is its landing (as a stable release) on the other two big remaining desktop platforms: macOS and Linux.

“Already when we released Flutter 1 we wanted to be something bigger than a set of tools that focused only on smartphones.”

Google has partnered with Canonical (Ubuntu Linux developers) to develop the Linux version, to offer better integration with the operating system. For its part, the version for macOS will run smoothly on both Intel and Apple Silicon chips thanks to offering support for universal binaries.

Two other great new features of Flutter 3.0 are the following:

Full integration with Firebase to allow developers to manage aspects such as authentication, databases, application configuration or file storage.

El complemento Flutter Crashlyticswhich uses Firebase’s real-time crash reporting service and allows developers to track fatal errors that occur in running code.

Android Studio

Google has presented the Beta 1 version of Android Studio Dolphin and the Canary version of Android Studio Electric Eel. Both have received updates to optimize their operation on the most recently launched Android devices on the market, which translates into improvements when developing apps for smartwatches equipped with Wear OS.

In addition, the most important novelty is the arrival of the Live Edit para Jetpack Compose, a Kotlin-based user interface toolkit. Live Edit will allow developers make code changes in Android Studio and watch those changes materialize immediately in the emulator while they test the program they are developing.

Android Studio also brings under the arm a visual design validation tool that will facilitate the location of potential problems in different devices, allowing us to detect when a UI element goes outside the bounds of the screen in a certain resolution, for example.