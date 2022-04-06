Google prevents its CEO from being questioned to explain why Chrome collects personal data while in ‘incognito mode’

On March 11, a California judge ruled that Google should face a class action lawsuit that claims the search giant secretly collects user data… even when they use private browsing systems (like the ‘incognito mode’ of Google Chrome itself).

It all started last June, when three users submitted a lawsuit worth 5,000 million dollarswhich Google/Alphabet had been trying for months to have dismissed, until Judge Lucy Koh ruled that the company





“failed to notify users that Google is engaged in purported data collection while the user is in private browsing mode.”

‘Sgroogled.com’: when MICROSOFT launched ANTI-GOOGLE ads

Sundar Pichai, free to declare

However, Not everything is going wrong for Google: in the last few hours it has become known that the CEO of its parent company (Alphabet), has been excused by another judge from sitting down to testify in court in this case.

The ruling of this second judge alleges that the original magistrate’s order did not argue that Pichai had “direct personal knowledge” of the reported problemsnor did it address whether the plaintiffs could have obtained the information sought without necessarily implicating the CEO of Alphabet.

The plaintiffs hoped that Pichai’s answers to their questioning might have helped them substantiate their accusations, since They maintain that internal Google documents show that the company knew that users browsing in “Incognito” mode had been misunderstanding how secure their data was.

During the months before Judge Koh decided to start the trial, Google had been trying to argue that “‘Incognito’ doesn’t mean invisible” and that they did warn the user that

“activity [del mismo[ podía ser visible para los sitios web que visitan […] as we clearly state every time a new incognito tab is opened.”

José Castañeda, a spokesman for Google, has stated that the company appreciates the judge’s decision: “We strongly contest the allegations in this case, and we will continue to vigorously defend ourselves.”

However, Lorraine Twohill, Google’s marketing policy, yes you will have to appear in court to be submitted for a maximum of 4 hours to the questioning of the plaintiff’s lawyers.

It is not the only legal front open for Google when it comes to privacy

It so happens that Pichai last month he already avoided appearing before another court which accuses Google of spying on users of its Chrome browser even after those affected indicated their refusal to share their data.

Already Google still has to face lawsuits in Arizona, Texas, Washington, Indiana and Washington DC.in which the plaintiffs accuse the search engine company of tricking consumers into divulging their location data in order to better personalize its ads.

Via | Gadgets 360 & The Verge

Photo | Based on an original by Sam Churchill and a still from Columbia Pictures’ ‘A Few Good Men’