Google Russia goes bankrupt: the country’s situation makes it unsustainable and its commercial services will stop working

Google is going to stop operating in Russia. The vast majority of its services will no longer be available in the eastern country. Although the company has previously announced its intentions, the fact that it will enter bankruptcy will be the final test.

The situation seems to have been untenable for the company, especially after the seizure of its funds by the Putin government, according to Reuters. In this way, the financial problems of its Russian division, the payment to employees, manufacturers and suppliers, the impossibility of operating in its offices, among other causes, have been sufficient reasons for the company is going to abandon the vast majority of its services in the country.

Google signs its bankruptcy in Russia, although it will keep some of its free services

As confirmed by a company spokesperson to The Register, Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for bankruptcy. Apparently, the company has given its workers the choice of moving divisions or leaving their jobs. The vast majority of the members of the Russian subsidiary have chosen to move to Dubai, according to The Wall Street Journal. The workers began moving in March, just after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While the relationship was already strained between Google and the Kremlin following its government’s request to remove certain YouTube videos described by Russia as “pro-Ukrainian propaganda”, The company has finally given upabandoning its operations in the country.

A good number of foreign companies have had to leave the country after the tensions and sanctions imposed, making their business difficult. Russian users have been unable to buy any service or application from Google Play for some time now because the charging system in the country has been deactivated.

Reuters reported that the company had been predicting its own bankruptcy since March 22, due to their inability to pay their workers and other financial obligations. Similarly, although these operations have ceased, the company has promised to keep its online services free, such as search and e-mail services, YouTube, Maps, etc.