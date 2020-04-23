General News

Google says government-backed hackers are weaponizing coronavirus for their attacks

April 23, 2020
1 Min Read

Google says government-backed hackers are weaponizing coronavirus for their attacks

From hawking and to phishing designed to learn from the pandemic, the online has seen coronavirus-related scams and assaults skyrocket over the previous couple of weeks.

Now, Google is sharing what its crew of security professionals have uncovered.

Google’s Hazard Analysis Workers (TAG) launched a document on Wednesday detailing varied COVID-19 assaults seen across the company’s product line.  

The hunt massive says it has significantly acknowledged assaults focused on U.S. governmental workers and properly being corporations, phishing emails going after workers working from home, and pretend charity solicitations. Study additional…

Further about Google, Hackers, Malware, Phishing Assaults, and Coronavirus

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment