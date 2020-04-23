Google says government-backed hackers are weaponizing coronavirus for their attacks

From hawking and to phishing designed to learn from the pandemic, the online has seen coronavirus-related scams and assaults skyrocket over the previous couple of weeks.

Now, Google is sharing what its crew of security professionals have uncovered.

Google’s Hazard Analysis Workers (TAG) launched a document on Wednesday detailing varied COVID-19 assaults seen across the company’s product line.

The hunt massive says it has significantly acknowledged assaults focused on U.S. governmental workers and properly being corporations, phishing emails going after workers working from home, and pretend charity solicitations. Study additional…

