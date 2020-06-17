Google Says It Did Not Ban Right-Wing Site The Federalist From Ad Network Over Racist Content – Variety

Google denied a report that it had kicked The Federalist, a right-wing weblog, off its promoting community over violations of its coverage towards derogatory content material particularly associated to Black Lives Matter protests.

On Tuesday, NBC Information reported that Google had banned The Federalist from having the ability to serve or generate income from Google Advertisements. One other right-wing website, referred to as ZeroHedge, was banned from Google Advertisements final week due to coverage violations.

Google later clarified that “The Federalist was by no means demonetized” — in keeping with the web large, the positioning was solely placed on discover that it was prone to being pulled from Google Advertisements.

“We labored with [The Federalist] to handle points on their website associated to the feedback part,” Google’s PR crew mentioned in a assertion. “Our insurance policies don’t permit advertisements to run towards harmful or derogatory content material, which incorporates feedback on websites, and we provide steerage and finest practices to publishers on how one can comply.”

In response to NBC Information, Google’s actions towards the 2 websites got here after it was notified of analysis carried out by the Middle for Countering Digital Hate, a U.Ok. nonprofit that “combats on-line hate and misinformation.”

The Federalist not too long ago revealed an article claiming the mainstream media was “mendacity about looting and violence throughout the protests,” per the NBC Information report.

In March, The Federalist revealed an article titled “How Medical ‘Chickenpox Events’ May Flip The Tide Of The Wuhan Virus,” which prompted Twitter to quickly lock the positioning’s account till a tweet selling the article was deleted. Twitter took that motion beneath the social community’s coverage prohibiting COVID-19 misinformation.