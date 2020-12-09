Google Searched Top Trending Topics in 2020: Not this corona but this topi has the highest surges in India, see complete list

Google searched Top Trending Topics in 2020: Indians’ love for cricket was also confirmed in the ‘Year in Search 2020’ announced by Google on Wednesday, according to which people discovered the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) more during the year, leaving behind the corona virus. The ‘ICC Cricket World Cup’ topped the searches last year on Google search. Among the top searches on search engine Google, the highest number of IPL was found in sports and news related category, followed by Corona virus number. Apart from this, US presidential election results, Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, Bihar election results and Delhi election results were also among the top searches. Also Read – Google Search List 2020: The whole country discovered how to make cheese-jalebi on Google, see this year’s top 10 search list

The 13th edition of the IPL, played between 19 September and 10 November in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, saw a record 28 percent increase over the previous edition. Also Read – Twitter Trends 2020 In India: These are the top trading topics on Twitter including Kovid, Virat Kohli, PM Modi’s tweet is most popular

According to the list, Nirbhaya case, lockdown, India-China clash and Ram temple also made it to the top 10 most searched news by Indians. UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, French Open and La Liga were the most searched for sports related news. Also Read – Good news for Dhoni’s team, two front line players including Ambati Rayudu fit

The list of most searched personalities includes newly elected US President Joe Biden, journalist Arnab Goswami and singer Kanika Kapoor.

Fourth and fifth place in this list are North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and senior actor Amitabh Bachchan respectively. The names of actresses Kangana Ranaut, Riya Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande are also included in the list.

The most searched film was ‘Dil Bechara’ starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Spanish drama “Money Heist” got the first place in the TV / Web Series category.

“Dil Bechara” was followed by Tamil film “Soorai Pottaru” followed by Ajay Devgn’s “Tanaji”, Vidya Balan starrer “Shakuntala Devi” and Jahnavi Kapoor in the lead role with “Gunjan Saxena”.

In the TV / web series category, “Money Highist” was followed by “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”, reality shows “Bigg Boss 14”, “Mirzapur 2” and “Patal Lok”.

Apart from this, in the “How to” category of people, people also asked – “How to make cheese”, “How to increase immunity”, “How to make dalona coffee”. “How to link PAN card to Aadhar card” and “How to make sanitizer at home”.

Apart from this, Indians on Google also wanted to know “What is Corona virus?” Also “What is Binod?”, “What is Kovid-19?”, “What is plasma therapy?” And “What is CAA?”