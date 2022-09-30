Google Stadia closes: what happens to your games and the money invested in the platform

For some it has been a surprise, but for many others it has not. Google has announced that it is definitely shutting down the Google Stadia service, a service that seemed like it was going to change the world of video games, but in the end it has been left in no man’s land. This is something that could already be smelled for several months with the closure of its own studios, the flight of Stadia managers and ultimately the abandonment that Google has given it.





With this announcement, Google their list of services and products that have been launched and have had to close after a few years is fattened, like Google+, Google Buzz and even Google Video. The company itself has wanted to give somewhat poor explanations through a note that can be found on its own blog, clarifying what will happen to all the people who had purchased this product.

‘Sgroogled.com’: when MICROSOFT launched ANTI-GOOGLE ads

Hardware price will be refunded via Google Store

In this blog post, the Vice President and General Manager of Google, Phil Harrison, has stated that a few years ago they tried to reach the world of video games with a fresh approach to be able to play without any impediment and without requiring a computer or A console. Although he points out that they haven’t gotten the traction with users they were expecting having to completely close the services.





For all those people who have made a Stadia hardware purchase, you should know that they will receive a refund through the Google Store, in addition to including purchases of games and additional content here that were made in the integrated store. But it will not be an immediate closure, since the few players who continue in this service They will have until January 18, 2023 to continue squeezing it.

Until this date arrives, it is expected that all refunds will be made progressively, although they have already opened a section in their Help Center so that you can receive advice if this is your case. In addition to this, also inform that all the technology of this gaming infrastructure will be made available to the rest of the services of the company like YouTube to be able to reinforce the development in augmented reality.

In short, we are dealing with a service that could have worked really well, but due to the promises that they did not keep, such as their own games that were going to arrive, the problems in its first days of operation, as well as the scarce catalog that it presented has meant that it did not succeed. But if you’re a fan of this type of concept, you should know that Nvidia has managed to attract a good group of users with NVIDIA GeForce Now that allows you to play in the cloud without the need for a powerful computer.