Google stops relying only on the information that Play app developers give us and returns to the usual system

This week Google began to apply in its Google Play the new data privacy section that gives the power for app developers to disclose to users the information your applications collect. And it announced that the developers had until the 20th, that is, last Wednesday, to include said information.

What initially sought more transparency so that users could better understand what data was collected, was turning out to be the opposite in the case of some applications. If the developers did not provide that information, added to the fact that Google hid the information they have from those appsusers found themselves unable to know anything about the transparency of some applications.

Now Google says it has changed its strategy in this regard. The problem is that the information in the Data Security section came from the developers, while the app permissions section that was displayed before was generated by Google.

By removing it, Google made it impossible for users to do a quick check where they could compare the two sections or use the information from both to get a more complete picture of what an app does and what it has access to.

Permissions section will be back soon

Google now says that the app permissions section will be back very soon (apparently later today) and that made the decision to bring her back because of the feedback of the users. And it will be displayed along with the Data Security section.

Privacy and transparency are core values in the Android community. We heard your feedback that you find the app permissions section in Google Play useful, and we’ve decided to reinstate it. The app permissions section will be back shortly. — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) July 21, 2022

Google’s Data Security section, which it announced in May 2021 and began rolling out in April this year, is similar to Apple’s privacy labels. developers they have to inform Google of what they do with the data of users (for example, if it is shared with third parties and what type of data the application collects) and provide other information, such as whether users can request that their data be deleted and if their data is encrypted.