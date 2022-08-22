Google tells how the most violent cyberattack it has received to date has been

In June it had to withstand a DDoS attack with the force of 46 million requests per second.

On June 1, 2022, Google fell victim to a gigantic cyber attackand in the Google Could blog, the company has shared what the experience was like to show how it managed to protect the client to whom the DDoS attacks through your Cloud Armor. Even the largest companies can find themselves in check when they receive this kind of attack on the Internet, and the one that Mountain View experienced had to be epic. Let’s see what it consisted of.

Cloud Armor against a legendary DDoS

Cloud Armor is a service offered by Google to protect your customers of DDoS attacks (we will talk about them below). On June 1, 2022, one of these customers fell victim to a spectacular denial of service attack consisting of up to 46 million requests per second. “This is the largest layer 7 DDoS attack reported to dateat least 76% larger than the previous record,” comments Emil Kiner, senior product manager, in the blog.

To locate you with an example, the attack that contained the protection system was equivalent to the requests that it can receive Wikipedia in a whole day, but within 10 seconds. Obviously, the occasion has served Google to show off its Cloud Armor.

What is a DDoS attack?

DDoS attacks, or denial of service, they work by bombarding a page or server with requests in order to overwhelm it and block it from being accessed. there are lots of pages susceptible to this type of attack.and the reasons why they can happen are many and varied, and the current Ukrainian conflict demonstrates this.

The hackers behind the attack use a network of “zombie PCs” or botnet, that is, contaminated computers sending spam, spread malware or carry out these kinds of attacks. Infected computers send massive requests without the knowledge of their owner, who becomes an accomplice in the computer attack without knowing it.

In the case of the attack that Google had to manage, it seems that it was a matter of la botnet Meris, due to the geographical distribution of the insecure equipment used during the attack. “Famous for its unprecedented massive DDoS attacks, the Meris network uses insecure proxies to hide the true origin of the attacks”, we read in the article.

The best advertising for Cloud Armor

As you can imagine, having stopped such a cyberattack has given Google the privilege to brag and to promote its Cloud Armor service for companies, which after all managed to detect the attack in the first moments. Thanks to this, he was able to notify the client, who took action on the matter for his part, while Google launched its own protection when “only” around 10,000 requests per secondbefore rising to the millions.

Altogether they were 69 minutes of cyber attack (from 9:45 a.m. to 10:54 a.m.), and although due to contract issues Google cannot specify which company it was, what it has said is that the page of its client It was in operation during all that time.. By the way, if you want to prevent cyberattacks on your game accounts, a few words ago we gave you the link.

Image | Clint Patterson

