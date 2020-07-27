Google to Let Employees Work From Home Through July 2021

UPDATED: Most of Google’s workforce in all probability won’t return to the workplace earlier than the summer time of 2021, with the web large extending the choice to work at home given the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

The corporate confirmed to Selection that Google staff shall be in a position to select to work at home by means of July 2021.

In an electronic mail to workers on Monday, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote, “To present workers the power to plan forward, we’re extending our international voluntary work at home possibility by means of June 30, 2021, for roles that don’t want to be within the workplace.”

The WFH extension by Google and mother or father firm Alphabet, affecting some 200,000 workers worldwide, was beforehand reported by the Wall Road Journal. Earlier this yr, Google had informed workers to anticipate to work at home by means of at the very least the tip of 2020.

Pichai determined to preserve Google’s places of work closed by means of subsequent summer time after deliberations with senior executives on the firm, the Journal reported. Google notified a “small quantity” of workers of the brand new prolonged work-from-home coverage final week, per the report. Pichai “was swayed partly by sympathy for workers with households to plan for unsure college years that will contain at-home instruction, relying on geography,” in accordance to the Journal report.

Google beforehand had begun a phased reopening of places of work final month, with plans calling for 10%-15% of staffers allowed to be in anybody location.

In Might, Twitter turned one of many first firms to announce that workers shall be in a position to work at home completely, in the event that they select to and if their job capabilities allow.

In the meantime, Fb’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg this spring stated most of the social large’s workers shall be allowed to work at home completely even after the coronavirus disaster ends. He projected that round 50% of the corporate’s workforce could possibly be distant within the subsequent 5-10 years.