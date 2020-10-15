Google told Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara, this cricketer’s wife, know this case is very fun

Shubman Gill dating with Sara Tendulkar! Cricketer Shumman Gill is dominating these days. He is playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL. 21-year-old Shubman is spreading a lot of colors with his bat on the field, but something else is going on with him on social media. First of all, we talk about Google. The name of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is coming after searching Shubman Gill’s wife on Google. Also Read – Sara Tendulkar made heart emoji on instagram for this cricketer … then what … Fans became uncontrollable

Actually, the results which the search engine is showing regarding Shubman Gill and Sara are not completely baseless. For the last few days, there is talk of alleged dating between these two in social media.

There are reports that Punjabi Munda Shubman is dating Sachin’s daughter. Some of its glimpses are also seen in the social media accounts of both of them.

In a match against Mumbai, Shubman may not have impressed the cricket experts but he managed to get praise from Sara Tendulkar. After this match, Sara shared a heart emoji in her Instagram story with a picture of 21-year-old Shubman. However, he immediately deleted it.

Shubman’s team mates and fans also took a lot of his leg on this Instagram story of Sara. Not only this, Shubman and Sara follow each other on social media for a long time and also make a lot of comments. Recently, Shubman shared a picture of his new Range Revere car, while Sara Tendulkar’s name was among the first to comment.

Regarding this, Team India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya even pulled Shubman’s leg on social media a lot. Whatever is going on in Sara Tendulkar and Shubman… We cannot say anything about this, but the fans of these two stars are keeping an eye on each of their moves.