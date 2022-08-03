Google Travel, the tool to plan your trip in detail: flights, hotels and iconic places to visit

When planning your future vacation, there are many things to plan: the hotel where you are going to stay, the method of transportation and also investigate the destination in order to have the best possible experience. In this article we talk about a web tool that will undoubtedly help you in this process: Google Travel.

It is a reality that through Google you can search for practically anything, even plan all the vacations in all its points, and the truth is that it works really well. In this case, it can even be complemented with the application that can be found on Android to always have all the data at hand.

Google Travel can help you research your destination

Its operation is really simple, since you simply have to access the Google Travel website with your own linked account. At the moment you will see a main page with all the trips you have made, the pending ones and also the possibility of create a new one. In the event that you have never used it, the option to generate a new trip will appear first. To do this, you must enter the destination and the dates on which you will be in it. But not only can you enter a single destination, since you can also make a tour of several cities, for example.





Once you have chosen the destination, you will have access to many different options. In a first point you will be able to consult the most suitable transportation method, such as the plane or the train. Even when you have the corresponding bills in your Wallet, as long as it is in the email of the linked account, it will also appear here. Although in addition to these methods of transport, you can also choose to travel by car by accessing the directions on Google Maps.





Another important point is accommodation. Google acts like youA search engine in which you will be able to view several hotel options in the destination you have chosen, with the price and also the opinions of Google reviews, which is already a common practice for anyone. From this comparator you will be able to visualize in a clear way which reservation may interest you more.





Solve any questions you may have

But the really interesting thing about this page is the information that is collected about the most commonly asked questions from users through Google. For example, in the case of wanting to make a trip to Madrid, you can see the following questions answered:

What to see in Madrid yes or yes?

What can’t you miss in Madrid?

What to visit in Madrid in three days?





All these questions are taken from the search engine itself and have an adequate answer so that can plan the entire route of sites you want to visit. But in addition to these questions, a summary is also made, through Google Maps, of the iconic sites of the city that is going to be visited to get to know it much better.

You have to have Google Maps collects information on the sites that are most visited by all tourists. That is why in the case of Madrid there is the Reina Sofía National Art Center Museum, El Retiro or the Plaza Mayor. You will simply access each of the locations to add them to the planning. The only point that may be missing in this case is a section for places to eat to try the local cuisine.





As previously mentioned, this information It will be updated over time and also if you receive in your Google account through Gmail the corresponding entries you need to access all these locations. And it is not only from your PC browser, but also from any mobile.