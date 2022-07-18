Google wanted to give us more information about the data that apps collect from users. It seems to be achieving the opposite.

In the middle of last year 2021, Google Play Store launched a new data privacy section empowering developers to reveal to users the information that their applications collect.

What a priori seems like good news so that users have a better understanding of what happens to our data, in practice, this can mean that Google will no longer show a verified list of permissions which automatically collects from each application. And developers have full control over what they decide (or not) to reveal to users.

Two days to fill in the information

When Google first announced the new data privacy section last yearthe company made it clear that its system would be based on the information provided by the developers.

Now, Google has indicated on a support page that developers have until July 20 to fill out a data privacy form for their apps. And there it is stated that developers should “only” make “full and accurate statements” for their applications.

All developers have until July 20, 2022 to declare how they collect and process user data in applications that they publish on Google Play.

They will also need to provide detailed information about how they protect this data using security practices such as encryption. This requirement also applies to the data that is collected and deal with any third-party libraries or SDKs used in the application.

The opposite is being achieved, for now





Con esto, Mishaal Rahman, technical editor at Esperdevhas discovered that there is now less information about the applications than before: “With the launch of the Data Security section in Google Play, which will be mandatory for all apps, it seems that the list of permissions of the apps disappears both in the mobile app and on the web.” And in a tweet he indicates how there is less information at our disposal.

From Google they have explained that “Google Play review apps for all policy requirements; however, we cannot make determinations on behalf of developers about how they handle user data,” explains Google. “Only developers have all the information necessary to complete the form data security”.

The Play Store’s new data security section is Google’s response to a similar feature in Apple’s iOS 14, showing a list of privacy considerations provided by the developer, such as what data an app collects, how it is stored, and with whom it is shared.

Data Security Entries they may look quite similar to the old list of app permissions.

The difference is in how that data ends up in Google’s system. The old apps permission list was guaranteed to be objective because Google built it automatically, scanning the application.