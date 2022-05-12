Google wants to be the vitaminized ‘Control+F’ of real life: this is how its spectacular personalized object search works

Google is the default search engine for almost everyone, and as they have shown at their Google I/O 2022 developer event, they also want to be the default search engine “in real life”, that is, in augmented reality. This idea of ​​​​searching for objects through photos that we take of reality has already been explored with Google Lens, but with the demonstration that they have made at the event, they have made it clear that the app still has a long way to go.

Prabhakar Raghavan has been in charge of demonstrating what he called a “vitaminized Control+F”, joking with applying the popular keyboard shortcut to search in the browser (and in other programs) to objects that we have in front of us. Google has given the example of being in a supermarket looking for a special chocolate bar. Let’s see what they have shown.

All the information from the context, not just from a small box





What Google has shown is Lens base on steroids. With Lens, until now we took a photo of a scene, and Google tried to recognize everything. Now, with ‘scene exploration’ or ‘scene exploration’, this improved version of Lens, we can go from side to side a space, and Google will analyze everything. Going back to the chocolate bar example, Google presents the scenario of searching for the perfect one for a friend.

“Your friend likes dark chocolate but doesn’t like nuts,” they mention. So to search for the perfect option, with scene scan we are urged to scan the entire shelf, so that Lens gives us relevant and filterable information of all the chocolates that are in itsuch as rating reviews of the product, ingredients, etc.

At the same time that we are pointing with the camera of our mobile, we can introduce variables like “black” to search for dark chocolate”, or “nut-free” to avoid any chocolate that contains them. We can also go directly to search for “high rating”.





With all that, Google Lens will highlight live which options fit within our search requirements, greatly facilitating our choice, especially when we are a bit lost. may end up being a very useful function in large supermarkets such as Mercadona, LIDL or El Corte Inglés if the merchant database integration was good. At the moment it is an event demonstration and Google has not given information on when it will arrive. Like everything they present from Mountain View, we can be talking about months or years.