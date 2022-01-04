Google will delete your files from Drive (or even ban you) if it scans its content and finds it “inappropriate” (not illegal)

In mid-December, Google announced the adoption of new terms of use for its cloud storage service, Google Drive. Conditions that would lead the company to begin restricting access to our own files, if those of Mountain View understood that their content violates their policies.

According to the information released at the time, Google was going to wait two weeks since the announcement of these new measures to start scanning our content hosted in the cloud, and thus detect files ‘condemnable’ in their eyes (although they are not necessarily so by law).





“We may review the content to determine if it is illegal or violates our Program Policies, and we may remove it or refuse to publish it if we have sufficient reason to believe that it violates our policies or the law.”

That means that, by now, There are already users undergoing this file review process housed.

The regulations that the European Parliament is processing points in the same direction as this Google decision: all the power for platforms when deciding on user content

A process open to arbitrariness

Once a possible violation of company policies is detected, using automated systems, the company’s experts will review the suspicious content and decide on taking measures such as the restriction of access to third partiess (preventing them from being shared online), the deletion of files in question or, directly, the user ban from all Google services.

Google states that what it intends to pursue with these policies ranges from hosting malware to documents sexually explicit, going through the hate speech and “content that endangers children.”

However, criticism for this decision has already emerged, since Google has not clearly defined what content is ‘abusive’ according to its standards. Do youIntimate photos of yourself, for example, violate or not this policy about abuse?

Or are they protected by exceptions “based on artistic, educational, documentary or scientific considerations”What does Google say to contemplate?

Many users they fear that this lack of definition will translate into arbitrary withdrawals of access to our own files. Google, at least, has articulated a procedure so that we can request a review of these kinds of decisions, but without giving any information about the deadlines that this would entail.

Borja Adsuara, lawyer and former director general for the Development of the Government’s Information Society, claims fear for their part that this trend will end up permeating state regulations… as, unfortunately, would be happening in the European Union:

“the way forward for the future DSA (Digital Services Act) that is now being processed in the European Parliament: give all the power to digital platforms to suppress or block content that they consider ‘inappropriate’, even if it is not illegal “.

