Google will make you pay from July if you still have a free G Suite account

If you are part of any organization that has been using the free edition of G Suite for years, you should know that they have until May 1 to switch to a paid subscription or they will stop enjoying their benefits.

The old G Suite offered a free edition when it launched in 2006 as Google Apps, it was discontinued in 2012, and in 2016 the name was changed to G Suite. Since 2020 it is the Google Workspace that we have today. A classic multiple change of name/brand of those that the company has accustomed us to.

‘Sgroogled.com’: when MICROSOFT launched ANTI-GOOGLE ads

The courtesy years are over





Although It’s been almost 10 years since G Suite was free to use, Google allowed existing users when the offer was removed to continue to enjoy the service as a “courtesy” until now. Well no more.

Today’s Google Workspace combines Gmail, Drive, Docs, Meet, and Google Calendar along with other additional benefits. It is currently offered in four different payment plans according to the various needs and sizes of companies.

Google will give these users until May 1, 2022 to purchase any of those subscriptions, and administrators will have until July 1 to enter payment information into Google, which is the day you will start charging for the plan.

If you haven’t changed your free subscription by May 1, 2022, Google will automatically change your organization’s subscription to a recommended subscription

If this is not fulfilled, Google will suspend the account for 60 days, which means services like Gmail, Meet, and Calendar won’t be accessible. The option of a free plan will disappear completely, although it is still available for some educational institutions or non-profit organizations that meet certain requirements.

Those who wish can export their organization’s data if they are unable or unwilling to switch to a paid subscription. For more information about switching from the free legacy edition, you can visit the Google Workspace Admin Help page.