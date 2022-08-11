Google will offer more precise and contrasted results thanks to its artificial intelligence and a new “consensus” technique

When we ask San Google something, in most cases we find a highlighted box at the top with a fragment of a web page that contains the answer to our question. However, featured snippets aren’t perfect, and there are times when there isn’t a clear or definitive answer to our question, the result is no longer accurate.

The Google Search team has a solution for this. And it is that with the help of its latest language model based on artificial intelligence MUM (Multitask Unified Model), they hope to obtain greater accuracy in featured snippet responses through a work of consensus between their trusted media to find the best possible response. They have explained this through an entry on their official blog.

More accurate results with the help of AI

Google Search can now verify the information contained under the header text in online media, checking the text against other “high quality” sources to provide a more accurate result. It does this by a consensus techniquewhere artificial intelligence is capable of assuring whether there is a generalized opinion on a topic in order to insert it in the featured snippet.





From Google they affirm that, although in the online media different words or phrases are used to explain the same concept, the system will be able to find out whether or not there is consensus to insert the information into the snippet. According to the company, this new technique has significantly improved the quality and usefulness of its featured snippets.

When in doubt, better say nothing





Best of all, for those questions where there is no clear answer, or for queries with false premises, Google will stop offering its featured snippets utility, since by not finding a consensus between the different online media, will detect that there is no definitive answer. This was a problem, because although the tool will try to help the user by speeding up the response, many times they were imprecise, and even false. So the company has reduced the activation of its shards by 40% for these types of queries.

When a featured snippet appears in a query, Google provides media information if we click the three-dot menu and select ‘About This Result’. In addition, the tool will be updated to show us data about the diffusion of a publication, reviews about the medium, or if said medium belongs to another company. This tool is not yet available in Spain, but Google has confirmed that it will arrive in our countryAlong with many others this year.

Another of the updates in Google searches has to do with the quality of the results. And it is that when artificial intelligence determines that the answers are not as precise as they should be, on the Google page A message will appear with a warning regarding the content: “It seems that there are not many good results for this search”, advising us to check the source we are going to access or try another search with other terms. This is a measure that will help us to be more alert to disinformation.