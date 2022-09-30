Google would have given up a continuation of Death Stranding exclusively for Stadia

Apparently Hideo Kojima was working on a sequel to Death Stranding that was going to be an exclusive title for Google Stadia. However, it seems that it was canceled due to its individual game nature.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the upcoming Death Stranding (no word on whether this is a prequel to the sequel, or a spin-off) it would not have had the collaborative and asynchronous multiplayer features of the first gamesuch as building bridges in your world that could appear in other players’ worlds.

Reportedly, this was the basis of Google’s decision to cancel the game, as the company believed that a solo experience would not sell very well. The game was apparently in development when Google greenlit the project, but when the mockups were shown to the company in 2020, the project was cancelled. The final decision would have been made by Stadia CEO Phil Harrison.

We have contacted Kojima Productions and Google for their feedback.

Google announced yesterday that it will shut down Stadia on January 18, 2023. Fortunately, Google is offering full refunds for those who purchased the platform. It’s been a rocky road for the game streaming platform, with the first big sign of its decline coming when Google decided to shut down its first-party development studios last year.

Hideo Kojima is currently working on a game with Microsoft that will use the company’s “cutting edge technology,” in particular its cloud services. Earlier this year, Norman Reedus appeared to confirm that a Death Stranding sequel was also in development.