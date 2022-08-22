Google’s AI labels a parent a pedophile after taking photos… intended for the pediatrician: when you ignore privacy and it goes wrong

Artificial intelligence is being applied more and more to tools that we use every day on our mobile devices, and although it can be tremendously effective for some tasks, it is not perfect. And proof of this is the case of a father who, after taking some pictures of his little son’s groin so that the doctors could more easily identify the infection that had appeared in the area, Google flagged the images as child sexual abuse material.

This event caused the company will close the father’s accounts and reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the United States, followed by a police investigation, The New York Times reported. The topic reopened a debate on user privacy, and the errors that can arise in child abuse detection techniques.

In the eyes of Google, Mark is a criminal

According to the media, this event took place in February 2021, when due to the COVID pandemic situation, a nurse recommended Mark, the boy’s father, to take a photo of the affected area and send them to the doctor before a consultation. by video call. The infection was eventually cured by antibiotics, but what Mark didn’t expect was the surprise that Google had prepared for him.

The company took a couple of days to act on the matter when its AI detection tools found the photos. Father’s accounts were blocked due to ‘harmful content’being according to Google, ‘a severe violation of company policies and could be illegal’.

In most cases, child abuse detection tools are usually very useful. Companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and many others, use artificial intelligence to scan photos and find out if there are matches with photos that do include child sexual abuse. Since 2018, Google has had its own detection tool that can ‘proactively’ identify sexually abusive content. After that, the system immediately notifies the pertinent authorities.

A Google spokesperson told the Times that photos in the library are only scanned by Google when there is ‘affirmative action’ from the user, such as creating a backup in Google Photos. In 2021, Google reported 621,583 cases to the NCMEC reporting system, while the organization alerted authorities to 4,260 victims of sexual assault, a list the New York Times claims Mark’s case is on.

mark finally you ended up losing access to your email, contacts, photos, and even your phone number. He tried to appeal the decision, but Google rejected the request. San Francisco police conducted an investigation in December 2021, concluding that no crime was committed.

The fine line of privacy

The topic reopened the debate on user privacy when using this type of services and platforms. While everyone agrees that protecting the little ones is vital, for many, scanning a user’s gallery, for whatever reason, it is a violation of privacy.

Apple also had its share of controversy after showing the measures of its child safety plan, which included scanning the user’s local photo library before being uploaded to iCloud. While the company put that feature on hold, it did include an optional feature for minor accounts where the messaging app could analyze attached images and determine if there is sexually explicit content.