Google’s former self-driving guru Anthony Levandowski pleads guilty to trade secret theft

Stealing, it appears, is mistaken.

That may be a lesson former Google engineer, self-driving truck startup founder, and Uber authorities Anthony Levandowski shall be learning the exhausting means as he faces a attainable jail sentence. Consistent with The Washington Submit, Levandowski as of late plead in cost to a fee of stealing enterprise secrets and techniques and strategies from Google.

It used to be once more in 2017 that Uber fired Levandowski over allegations that he had stolen self-driving tech from Google, his former employer. In 2018, he launched his private self-driving startup — it seems sturdy in his belief that he would local weather the prison hurricane surrounding his (on the time) alleged improprieties. Study additional…

Further about Google, Uber, Self Utilizing Autos, Waymo, and Anthony Levandowski

