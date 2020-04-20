General News

Google’s Meet video app gets Gmail integration

April 20, 2020
1 Min Read

Google has made its Meet video conferencing app on the market directly from Gmail, allowing prospects to enroll in conferences with out switching between apps. 

Meet – it’s the rebranded mannequin of Hangouts Meet – is available as part of Google’s G Suite, which now has 6 million paying trade buyers, up from 5 million in February 2019.  The video app has noticed a big construct up in use as faraway work booms worldwide. 

