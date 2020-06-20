Google’s Sunil Rayan Joins as President – Variety

Indian streamer Disney Plus Hotstar has appointed Sunil Rayan as president and head. He’ll report into Uday Shankar, president, The Walt Disney Firm Asia Pacific, and chairman Star and Disney India.

Rayan is a technologist with greater than 20 years of expertise. He was with Google in California for eight years, the place his final place was basic supervisor and managing director, Cloud for Video games. Rayan has had earlier stints at McKinsey, IBM, iGate Mastech and Infosys.

“5 years in the past, we got down to disrupt the best way India consumed content material and that mission has turned out to be completely revolutionary,” mentioned Shankar. “Sunil is an thrilling expertise with world accomplishments. We’re on a mission to create the nation’s largest and most superior platform for curated content material, and Sunil is simply the suitable individual to drive that ambition.” The place was vacant since 2018 when Ajit Mohan exited to go Fb in India.

Disney Plus Hotstar was created earlier this yr when the brand new Disney Plus streaming service was merged with the vastly profitable Hotstar platform that Disney acquired from 21st Century Fox. It has a blended enterprise mannequin, with free, ad-supported tiers and a subscription layer delivering premium content material together with motion pictures and stay sport. Disney Plus Hotstar claims over eight million subscriptions and 300 million month-to-month common customers, making it the most well-liked streaming service in India.

A examine printed in Could by consultancy Media Companions Asia forecast that Disney Plus Hotstar’s income would develop from an annual $216 million in 2019 to $902 million by 2025.