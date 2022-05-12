Google’s Zero-Shot AI translates languages ​​without having seen an example before. Thanks to this there are already 24 new languages ​​in Translate

Google Translate has been getting some interesting changes lately. A few days ago we told you about the arrival of a ‘history’ function to access our translations automatically on any device. Now the tool has obtained 24 new languagesand has done it in a very peculiar way.

Google has used its Zero-Shot machine learning model, which has learned the languages ​​without having seen an example before. Although the company recognizes that it is not perfect, the technique used has been a milestone for Google Translate.

An AI that translates without having studied the language before

The firm has announced it through a new entry on its official blog. In it they have specified the languages, which already add up to a total of 133. According to Google, these new languages ​​are spoken by more than 300 million people worldwide. . . . Lingala, for example, is spoken by more than 45 million people in central Africa. Indigenous languages ​​such as Quechua, Guarani or Aymara of the Americas, among others, have also been included.

Among the added languages Sanskrit is also found, an ancient language of India that, according to Google, is spoken by just 20,000 people worldwide. The fact that these types of classical languages ​​are added will greatly help to translate texts and writings from hundreds or thousands of years ago.

Many of them are spoken in the northern regions of India, South America, the Maldives, South Africa, and more. You can see the complete list of languages ​​on the web provided by Google.

The really interesting thing about these added languages ​​is the use of Zero-Shot, an AI that has not needed to be trained in the languages ​​described to add them completely to Google Translate. This machine learning model is only being trained using monolingual text. The translation is not perfect, they warn from the company, but they will work to ensure a translation at the level of the one that currently exists for the most common languages.