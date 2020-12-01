‘Goonies’ Cast to Reunite for Virtual Fundraiser

“Goonies by no means say die” is true!

The celebrities of Steven Spielberg’s 1985 cult traditional “The Goonies” are reuniting once more for a very good trigger. Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Martha Plimpton, Corey Feldman, Kerri Inexperienced, Jonathan Ke Quan, Jeff Cohen, Joe Pantoliano and Robert Davi will likely be taking part in a reside script studying on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET to profit the group No Child Hungry.

The occasion will likely be out there to stream for free, with donations inspired. No Child Hungry hopes to increase $100,000 from the occasion.

Thrilling information! The solid of The Goonies will likely be reuniting for a LIVE digital script learn subsequent Saturday, December 5, at 8pm ET benefiting @nokidhungry. Be taught extra: https://t.co/eBJYT5jr85 #GooniesLive pic.twitter.com/7bZ1TLhawM — No Child Hungry (@nokidhungry) November 25, 2020

Josh Gad additionally hosted a digital reunion in April with the solid and crew to increase cash for the Heart for Catastrophe Philanthropy.

Tom Nelson, president and CEO of Share Our Energy, which is staging the streaming occasion and backs the No Child Hungry marketing campaign, stated the pandemic has underlined the necessity to tackle the problem of childhood starvation.

“Tens of millions of youngsters in America depend on the meals they obtain in school for the vitamin they want,” he stated. “With extra college students studying just about than ever earlier than and with file jobs and wages misplaced, an unprecedented variety of youngsters are going hungry throughout this disaster. Amidst this elevated want and an unsure faculty yr, youngsters want our help greater than ever. We’re grateful to the solid of ‘The Goonies,’ Warner Bros., Warner Media and people tuning in to the reunion particular to assist guarantee youngsters have entry to the meals they want.”

“The Goonies” was directed by Richard Donner from a screenplay by Chris Columbus, based mostly on a narrative by Spielberg, who additionally govt produced. The movie follows kids who reside within the “Goon Docks” neighborhood of Astoria, Ore., and their efforts to save their properties from foreclosures. They uncover an previous map that leads them on an journey to unearth pirate treasure.