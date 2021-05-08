‘Goonies’ Reenactment Pilot, ‘Blood Relative’ Pilots Axed at Fox

The untitled “Goonies” reenactment pilot and “Blood Relative” are no longer moving ahead at Fox, Variety has learned.

The two projects were holdovers from Fox’s 2020 pilot season that were delayed in shooting due to the pandemic. The decision to ax “Blood Relative” comes as something of a surprise, given that it starred Oscar winner Melissa Leo in the lead role. The move also comes as Fox has given out two series orders from its drama pilot slate already: one for “The Cleaning Lady” starring Elodie Yung and another for the dance drama “The Big Leap.”

Fox has also ordered an animated comedy set in ancient Greece from Dan Harmon, the drama “Our Kind of People” from Karin Gist and Lee Daniels, and the mockumentary series “This County.”

“Blood Relative” was to follow Louise Kelly (Leo), an expert in genetic genealogy. Tate Donovan, Tyrone Marshall Brown, Dascha Polanco, Dawnn Lewis, and Jude Mayer also starred in the pilot. The project hailed from writers and executive producers Chris Levinson and James Renner. Philip Noyce directed and executive produced the pilot, with Liza Chasin also executive producing. Paramount TV Studios produced with Anonymous Content and Fox Entertainment. The show was based on a 2018 Cleveland Scene article written by Renner.

The “Goonies” reenactment pilot followed Stella Cooper, who returns to her distressed automotive hometown to substitute teach after failing to make it in New York and carrying a heavy secret. She finds inspiration, hope and ultimately salvation when she agrees to help three students who are pursuing their filmmaking dreams by putting on an impossibly ambitious shot-for-shot remake of one of the student’s favorite movies: “The Goonies.”

Sarah Watson was the writer and executive producer. Greg Mottola directed and executive produced. Richard Donner, who directed and produced “The Goonies,” executive produced along with Lauren Shuler Donner. Gail Berman executive produced via SideCar as did Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin Television. Warner Bros. Television was the studio. Warner Bros. and Amblin produced “The Goonies.”

