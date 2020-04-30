Goosebumps live-action TV show is in the works

A(nother) live-action TV show based mostly on RL Stine’s widespread Goosebumps horror novels is in the works, as confirmed by the books’ writer Scholastic.

The spooky tales have been famously delivered to the small display screen in the 90s with an iconic anthology sequence. They’ve additionally discovered their solution to the silver display screen, with 2015’s Goosebumps starring Jack Black and its 2018 sequel, Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween.

Talking of the reboot, Scholastic Leisure boss Iole Lucchese instructed Deadline: “Goosebumps has been conserving children and households on the fringe of their seats for practically 30 years and we’re very excited to accomplice with Sony Footage Tv and Neal H. Moritz to convey the enduring model to life in a contemporary new means for right now’s era.”

He added: “From the world-famous e-book sequence to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action motion pictures starring Jack Black, Goosebumps stays wildly widespread and we look ahead to presenting new adventures to offer followers much more Goosebumps.”

Not a lot else is identified about the sequence at this stage, and it’s probably manufacturing received’t start for fairly a while as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, each the authentic ’90s sequence and the motion pictures are presently on Netflix if you wish to relive your childhood nightmares.

Searching for one thing extra grown-up? Try our round-up of the greatest horror movies on Netflix.

