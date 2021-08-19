Gopichand Seetimaarr Locks Free up Date?

Tollywood macho megastar Gopichand and milky attractiveness Tamannah Bhatia crew up for a sports activities drama Seetimaar. Each protagonists play the jobs of Kabbadi coaches. Within the sports activities drama, which additionally stars the gorgeous actress Digangana Suryavanshi, Tarun Arora performs the lead function. Even if the movie used to be up to now scheduled to liberate on April 2, the makers needed to put off the date because of a lengthen within the post-production procedure. In line with the newest rumours, the makers are within the strategy of freeing the movie Seetimaarr in theaters on September 10 to mark Ganesh Chathurthi. Very quickly the legitimate announcement in regards to the liberate date of Seetimaarr will likely be made.

Except them, the movie additionally options Bhumika Chawla, Rahman, Tanikella Bharani, Dev Gill, Subbaraju, Jayaprakash and Preethi Asrani within the pivotal roles. Aided by way of Sampath Nandi, Seetimaarr is produced by way of Srinivasa Chitturi below his house manufacturing banner Srinivasa Silver Display screen. The challenge has songs and background song scored by way of Mani Sharma.

Gopichand performs the Kabaddi trainer Karthik Subramanyam who represents Andhra Pradesh whilst Tamannah Bhatia performs the function of Jwala Reddy, Kabaddi trainer for the Telangana crew.

Alternatively, Gopichand is recently running with Sriwass whilst Tamannah is looking ahead to Maestro’s liberate.