Gopinath Ravi is an Indian Fashion from Chennai. He was once a device engineer by way of career and his pastime for appearing get into monitor for modeling. He received Rubaru Mr.India 2021. He did a outstanding position in Bagheera film that includes Prabhu Deva in a lead position. Gopinath performs Sakshi Agarwal’s Boyfriend within the movie. He additionally signed for more than a few motion pictures and internet collection.