GoQuest Media Makes Splash With Czech Crime Thriller ‘Rats’

In his new crime collection, “Rats,” Slovakian author Miro Šifra not solely tells a gripping story set within the Czech Republic’s advanced drug business but in addition a poignant human story.

The very fact-based drama examines the dynamic world of the Czech-Vietnamese meth syndicates, funded by cryptocurrency and monitored by police drug enforcement activity forces. The story focuses on David, a hapless younger drug supplier, performed by Cyril Dobrý, who’s pressured by a narcotics investigator (Václav Neužil) into turning into a police informer. Regardless of his willingness to cooperate, issues don’t go as deliberate.

Crime drama is a style Šifra is aware of properly. His two earlier works, the 2016 Slovakian field workplace hit “Crimson Captain” and the 2018 Czech collection “Crimson Strains,” examined political and state-organized crime dedicated by the key police within the waning days of Czechoslovakia.

“The crime drama is a style with clear guidelines, which is right for studying the screenwriting craft,” Šifra advised Selection. “That simplicity has at all times attracted me and right this moment I get pleasure from having the ability to break those self same crime story guidelines, identical to in ‘Rats.’”

Šifra didn’t wish to simply make “one other crime present wherein a homicide would occur to start with and the detectives would catch the killer in the long run. I needed to speak extra about individuals in excessive conditions who maintain failing as a result of they’re overestimating themselves. It’s a household drama, a personality portrait, that simply pretends to be a detective story.”

Additionally the collection creator, Šifra was assured the subject material would enchantment to not simply home viewers but in addition to a large worldwide viewers.

“The theme of the collection itself is worldwide for me. If meth seems someplace in Europe at a celebration, it’s more likely to come from the Czech Republic. Czech meth producers have a monopoly, which Walter White is definitely envious of.

“I believe viewers have sufficient crime dramas from the English-speaking world. I consider that the native atmosphere, if proven honestly and truthfully, has its viewers enchantment.”

To that finish, Šifra has crafted a narrative with well-drawn characters that blur the strains between protagonists and antagonists.

“In ‘Rats,’ the 2 essential characters signify two fully completely different generations and two completely different views of the drug world,” Šifra defined. “I didn’t wish to simplify or make enjoyable of their viewpoints. That was extra necessary for me than enthusiastic about a broader enchantment.

“While you’re writing for a number of audiences, there’s at all times a danger that it received’t entertain any of them — however someway, we’ve managed to steadiness it right here. I do know from the reactions of Czech viewers that it’s a collection that was watched by the YouTube and Netflix era, which doesn’t personal a tv, and on the similar time by their mother and father.”

The story is predicated on actual instances that occurred in within the Czech Republic, Šifra famous. “After I first met with the top of the Nationwide Anti-Drug Heart, I advised him that I used to be in all probability exaggerating and wanted a extra life like view of the drug scene. He advised me that I used to be not exaggerating in any respect — they’d simply buried a colleague who died after assembly with an informant.”

“Rats” was directed by Viktor Tauš and Matěj Chlupáček and produced by their respective Prague-based firms Heaven’s Gate and Barletta Productions in affiliation with Czech TV and Poland’s MD4. The six-part collection is being offered internationally by Mumbai-based gross sales home GoQuest Media.

The collection’ solid additionally consists of Lenka Krobotová (“Nowhere In Moravia”), Miloslav Pecháček and Hoang Anh Doan.

Šifra is presently engaged on a lot of different tasks, most within the detective style, together with a movie a couple of Slovak mob boss, whom he has been visiting in jail. “He was sentenced to life for greater than 20 murders, and after I discuss to him, I’ve a sense that his life was written by the Coen Brothers.”

He’s additionally re-teaming with Chlupáček on one other TV collection for Czech TV. “Within the Eighties, there was an official bureau in Czechoslovakia that investigated paranormal phenomena. An workplace of full fools. Hopefully, it is going to be one thing like ‘X-Recordsdata,’ however humorous.”