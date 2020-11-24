Gorakhpur AIR will not be broadcasted, CM Yogi said- public will continue to get facilities

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Akashwani Gorakhpur will not be interrupted in any situation. Soon a permanent transmitter of sufficient capacity will be installed here. Said that the public will continue to get service from Gorakhpur. Taking cognizance of the information about the closure of the medium web mobile transmitter of Gorakhpur AIR, the Chief Minister asked the concerned officials of Prasar Bharati to ensure necessary action, after which the 10-kilowatt mobile transmitter shut down from November 21 onwards will be resumed here. Given. With this, the broadcast of programs from Gorakhpur AIR, which was closed for almost three days, started smoothly from Tuesday morning. Also Read – PM Modi handed over Rs 5,555 crore drinking water project to Vindhya region, said – diseases are getting less with pure water

Yogi Adityanath said that the public will continue to get service from Gorakhpur Akashvani. Also, the interest of any employee and artist will not be allowed to come down. He said that soon arrangements will be made to install a permanent transmitter of huge capacity in place of mobile transmitter in All India Radio Gorakhpur.

The Chief Minister said that, "From his parliamentary tenure, he has emphasized on the expansion of Doordarshan and All India Radio services in Gorakhpur. The public is also aware of this. The broadcast area of ​​AIR Gorakhpur, established in 1972, is up to the neighboring country Nepal and through this we are able to alert our country to the conspiracies of China by sending the talk of our country to Nepal. Now broadcast services will be given more edge by replacing the mobile transmitter with a high capacity transmitter. " Taking a dig at the opposition parties doing politics on this issue, he said, "These parties have become frustrated by the government's development programs and are making desperate efforts to trick the people."

He also thanked the local BJP representatives, who brought to the notice of the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister the technical problem encountered in All India Radio Gorakhpur and it was resolved. It is worth noting that due to certain technical constraints, the 10 kW capacity medium web mobile transmitter of All India Gorakhpur, which was closed from 11 am on November 21, was re-started from the morning of 24 November. In this regard, CM Yogi asked the officials concerned of Prasar Bharati to take necessary steps and restore the broadcast. After this, the Prasar Bharati headquarters had issued guidelines to Gorakhpur Akashwani’s head and program head on Monday night.

The president of AIR Gorakhpur, Rahul Singh said that from 5:53 am on Tuesday morning, the mobile transmitter has been started and the programs have started broadcasting. On the other hand, Program Head of All India Radio Gorakhpur, Dr. Neerja Madhav has expressed gratitude to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and local public representatives for the smooth running of the programs.