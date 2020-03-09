Goran Visnjic Joins Vampire Soap Opera Pilot ‘The Brides’ at ABC

Goran Visnjic, who rose to prominence enjoying one of many leads on “ER,” has discovered his subsequent broadcast function.

The Croatian actor has been forged alongside Gina Torres within the ABC cleaning soap opera pilot “The Brides,” which is described as a up to date reimagining of “Dracula” with a trio of feminine leads. The present would observe these immortal ladies and the issues they do to keep up wealth, status, legacy, and their nontraditional household.

Visnjic will play the long-lasting function of Depend Dracula, the highly effective, ageless King of Night time. On this model, Dracula has “turned” every of his three brides, however has been left for useless at his destroyed citadel within the Carpathian mountains whereas his three wives — Cleo, Renée, and Lily — flee to start out a brand new life collectively.

“The Brides” hails from the workforce behind “Riverdale,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and “Katy Keene,” with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa set to write down and govt produce. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions may even govt produce. Maggie Kiley, who has directed episodes of “Riverdale” and “Sabrina” along with the “Katy Keene” pilot, will direct the pilot along with govt producing. Warner Bros. Tv, the place each Berlanti Productions and Aguirre-Sacasa are underneath general offers, will produce.

Visnjic’s more moderen roles embrace “The Boys” on Amazon, “Dollface” on Hulu and “Santa Clarita Weight-reduction plan” on Netflix. Many viewers will probably know him from his function within the NBC collection “Timeless.” Subsequent up he’ll be seen within the unbiased characteristic “Fatima.”

He’s repped by Administration 360, WME and Lawyer Barry Tyerman.