Gordon, Gino and Fred struggle to get into cowboy gear for next hilarious adventure American Road Trip leg

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip will proceed tonight on ITV.

And it appears to be like just like the boys will probably be getting up to tons extra mischief, as a clip for episode two reveals them struggling to get into cowboy gear.

Within the episode, the trio will probably be heading to Nevada and Arizona for the next leg of their journey.

They’ll benefit from the final cowboy expertise and get to work on a ranch themselves after they go to Rafter’s Ranch in Arizona, masking over 230 sq. miles.

Right here, the threesome may have to earn their very own beef by rounding up herds of cattle on the mountains on horseback.

They’ll then get to style the meat with no a part of the animal off the menu, together with the testicles.

And judging by a teaser clip, it appears to be like like there’s going to be quite a lot of beefing round.

Within the video, the three males arrive on the ranch the place they’re met by the house owners.

“Wow have a look at that hand. That’s what you name a correct hand; it’s like a shovel. You positively don’t need to get in a battle with him,” Gordon says as he compares the male proprietor’s hand with Gino’s a lot smaller palm.

The lads are then given some protecting gear to placed on, as Gordon tries to assist Gino get into the tight-fitted leg put on by bodily lifting him as he pulls the garments up his legs.

Protecting his non-public components, Gino stutters “My – ” at which level the proprietor hilariously shouts out: “Your nuts, yeah!”

Elsewhere within the episode, the lads head to Nevada and start the next part of their journey in fashion – in a helicopter above the Grand Canyon.

As they fly over one of many biggest pure wonders of the world to discover the very best of the American wild west, Gordon is impressed, saying: “Oh my god. Unbelievable. I’ve by no means seen something prefer it.”

Fred admits that seeing the canyon has been a lifelong dream, however sadly the second is misplaced on Gino, who doesn’t like helicopters and is respiration closely till it’s over.

“Gino is respiration like he’s giving beginning…would you like the bag Gino? Are you going to be sick?” Fred says.

Again on the bottom – a lot to Gino’s approval – the lads drive on to Las Vegas, which is understood for its playing and extreme nature.

Proving simply how OTT it’s, Gordon declares that he’s going to present the blokes a burger that’s going to blow their minds – with a hefty price ticket of $777 (£624).

Viewers may even get to see Gordon in his personal kitchen at residence, because the boys take Route 66 to Los Angeles, the place he lives.

Whereas Fred and Gino go exploring all that Hollywood has to provide, Gordon places on his apron as he cooks together with his mum Helen at his Bel Air residence.

We surprise what will probably be on the menu – cow testicles or extra triple determine burgers?

We’ll have the latter (regardless of the worth tag), thanks!

