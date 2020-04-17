Gordon, Gino and Fred try goat yoga whilst “excessive as a kite” in tonight’s leg of American Road Trip

The third instalment of Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip airs tonight on ITV, with the boys travelling to America’s “free-spirited and trendsetting capital” – San Francisco.

Regardless of Gino D’Acampo’s dodgy RV driving, the cooks make it to the house of 61 Michelin star eating places – however head straight to “hippy excessive afternoon tea”, the place they pattern cannabis-laced tea and cucumber sandwiches (California legalised cannabis-use in 2018).

A teaser clip of tonight’s episode exhibits the aftermath of the trio’s edibles expertise, as they try Goat Yoga with Gino and Fred Sirieix sporting pink spandex and a gold mankini respectively.

Fred giggles as Gino tries to talk together with his goat neighbours, whereas Gordon Ramsay feedback: “You two are as excessive as a kite.”

One goat finds the workouts too enjoyable nonetheless Gino finds an accident on his mat. Though stretching whilst surrounded by goats is “confirmed to make you happier and elevate your spirits”, the cooks depart the session hungry as a substitute.

Episode three additionally follows Gordon, Gino and Fred as they dig for recent clams on the Pacific coast, earlier than paddle boarding and cooking up a specialty seafood stew with the assistance of native fish suppliers.

The trio then head to a Napa Valley winery by way of sizzling air balloon, regardless of Gino’s worry of heights, to try native chardonnays, earlier than visiting San Francisco’s China City – one of the oldest exterior of China.

UK ! #GordonGinoandFred is again for extra tonight….this time in lovely San Francisco !! And as all the time, I am as much as no good with @GinoFastastico. See you at 9 on @ITV Gx pic.twitter.com/Obq0xmAZOW — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 16, 2020

Whilst visiting a native fortune cookie manufacturing facility throughout the Autumn Moon Pageant, Gordon, Gino and Fred compete to see who can take advantage of fortune cookies in 60 seconds – who would be the winner? You’ll should tune in to search out out.