‘Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Thoughts’ Evaluate: A Solid Portrait

Within the opening scene of “,” a extremely pleasurable documentary concerning the folk-pop troubadour of Canada, Lightfoot, now 81, sits at residence together with his spouse, Kim, and watches clips of himself on Canadian tv singing the 1965 music “For Lovin’ Me,” an ode to the conceited adulterer he as soon as was. Again when he wrote the music, Lightfoot was married, with a few children. “On the time,” he recollects, “it simply got here out of my mind. I didn’t know what chauvinism was.” He chuckles, sheepishly, at his insensitivity. But wanting on the clips, we see the brashness that made Lightfoot a star. In these early days, he resembled Ryan O’Neal with a touch of Nick Nolte; he had the form of squinty rugged golden-god appears to be like you’d see on the hero of a tv Western. And even then, what he might do with a be aware was extraordinary. It will ring out, tender and shimmering however clear as a bell, with that quickened vibrato that might soften you.

Some pop songs are inescapably completely satisfied, like “Give It Up” by KC and the Sunshine Band or “Comfortable” by Pharrell Williams, and a few are unhappy, like “Eleanor Rigby” or Elton John’s “Sorry Appears to Be the Hardest Phrase.” However then there’s the form of music that’s completely satisfied and unhappy on the identical time, like a stunning splash of late-afternoon solar glinting by the rain. That’s the sound of Gordon Lightfoot. Within the ’60s and ’70s, the phrases and melodies poured out of him, and so they usually expressed an indelible melancholy, but there was a rapture to all of it, a sense that Lightfoot was transported by the issues he was singing about. His most well-known lyric (addressed to the lady he was married to when he wrote “For Lovin’ Me”) was, “If you may learn my thoughts, love,/What a story my ideas might inform…” And listening to Lightfoot’s songs, you nearly might learn his thoughts. He wrote with the sincerity of Dylan (who he was associates with), in a mode that merged folks and nation and pop, however the liquid-gold lilt of his voice turned each ballad right into a confession.

In “Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Thoughts,” Lightfoot appears to be like like a unique individual than the wavy-haired preppie cowboy he was in his heyday. He now has a been-around-the-block Chet Baker gauntness, with lengthy straight hair combed straight again and options which are aged however sharp and lean, giving him the slithery look of a rock ‘n’ roll wizard. He’s a survivor of extra — battles with the bottle, three marriages, plus two different relationships by which he had youngsters (he has six children in all). But he was the form of obsessive songwriter who turned that trauma into incandescence.

We hear testimonials, from individuals like Sarah McLachlan and Steve Earle, about his immaculate high quality as a musician: the way in which his 12-string guitar was completely tuned for that impeccable ringing sound (he was such a strong and propulsive guitarist that for a very long time he didn’t want drums), the way in which he wrote his songs out on music paper, notating the melodies like cantatas, and the way in which the tunes themselves have been constructed like intricate items of cabinetry. From the beginning, his songs have been lined by a stunning array of artists, and we see variations of the heartbreakingly lovely 1966 ballad “Early Morning Rain” sung by Peter, Paul and Mary, Ian and Sylvia, Judy Collins, and Elvis in his white swimsuit. (The movie then jumps a long time forward to variations by Paul Weller and Neil Younger.)

We additionally hear about what a revolutionary determine Lightfoot was in his native Canada — which sounds quaint and a little bit boring, however isn’t, as a result of what he did, in impact, was to invent pop stardom for a rustic that was looking for its identification. In 1967, Canada celebrated 100 years of existence, and amid the centennial its residents have been asking themselves, “Okay, we’re right here. However who’re we?” That’s a query that well-liked tradition was placed on earth to handle, and Lightfoot arrived on the excellent second to reply it. Within the documentary, Geddy Lee, the lead singer of Rush, says, “He despatched the message to the world that we’re not only a bunch of lumberjacks and hockey gamers up right here. We’re able to sensitivity and poetry.”

Lightfoot’s rise to stardom channeled the joy of the period. There are marvelous clips of him performing within the espresso homes of Yorkville (which was then the bohemian district of Toronto), and within the folks golf equipment of Greenwich Village, and it didn’t take lengthy for him to draw the eye of Bob Dylan’s supervisor, Albert Grossman, who signed him. He recorded his first album for Warner Bros./Reprise, “Sit Down Younger Stranger,” in 1970, and the document bombed. However the music that may turn out to be its breakout smash impressed Warner Bros. to reissue the album after altering its title to “If You Could Read My Thoughts,” at which level it leapt onto the charts and ignited Lightfoot’s profession.

“If You Could Read My Thoughts” has been directed, by Martha Kehoe and Joan Tosoni, in a traditional, let’s-show-the-warts-but-not-get-too-close-to-them type, however the movie might be seen as a companion piece to “David Crosby: Keep in mind My Identify” — one other documentary a few fabled counterculture rocker wanting again on his demons. Lightfoot’s have been much less dramatic, however they supplied their pleasures and took their toll. A vivid part of the documentary sketches in his post-divorce life in a Toronto condominium advanced, an expertise he chronicled within the music “The Circle is Small.” His girlfriend on the time was Cathy Smith, the lady who (years later) injected John Belushi with a speedball the evening he died, and Lightfoot addressed his relationship together with her within the delectably ominous “Sunset,” the closest factor that he (or possibly anybody) ever wrote to a folkie movie noir.

His ingesting, however, had a slow-creep impact, dramatized by his look within the 1982 music video for “Blackberry Wine,” the place he appears to be like as depressed as he’s bloated. However Lightfoot in the end obtained sober, taking canoe journeys to the Canadian wilds as his refuge, and the movie tries for one thing poetic by saving “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” for its final chapter, as if that majestic sea shanty concerning the mysterious and tragic sinking of a bulk provider on Lake Superior expressed Lightfoot’s personal propensity to hit backside. The music was written and recorded in 1976, nicely earlier than he conquered his alcoholic demons. However it’s introduced as a form of mystical deliverance, proper all the way down to the fascinating story of how on the recording that was put out, what we hear is Lightfoot’s band enjoying the music for the very first time; they may by no means once more match the transcendence of that efficiency. “If You Could Read My Thoughts” celebrates how Gordon Lightfoot turned his personal wreckage into one thing elegant.